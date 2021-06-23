'I don't need any disturbances' - Kaizer Chiefs star Katsande on contract and Caf Champions League

The 35-year-old says he is not bothered with the contract situation since his main focus is to make history with the Amakhosi giants

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has claimed most players with contracts expiring at the club have forgotten about the situation and focused on reaching the Caf Champions League final.

The Soweto-giants put themselves in a good position to reach the final after beating Wydada Casablanca of Morocco 1-0 in the first leg semi-final clash played last Saturday.

With the return leg scheduled for FNB Stadium on Saturday, Chiefs also have a number of players whose contracts are coming to an end including experienced player Bernard Parker and Itumeleng Khune but according to the 35-year-old Katsande, their main focus is to reach the final and win the trophy.

“No, no, no! We’re not even worried about what’s going to happen in terms of contracts because what’s in front of us is bigger,” Katsande said as quoted by Sowetan.

“Getting to the final of the Champions League…getting the trophy is bigger than our contracts because it’d put the club on the map.

“Whatever happens will happen after we complete the Champions League. At this stage, nothing is more important than winning the Champions League. I have played professional football since I was 17 years old and I hadn’t reached the Champions League semis, so I don’t need any disturbances.’’

Katsande also lauded the role of new coach Stuart Baxter in their win over Wydad despite the tactician watching the game from the stands as he’s yet to receive his work permit.

“Coach Stuart is a mastermind. He’s a great coach; remember, he was with the national team [Bafana]. He knows all of us and some of us worked with him during his first stint at the club, so I can say he had a big influence on our win in Morocco,” Katsande continued.

“Even the technical team he found at the club work nicely with him, so it was quite easy to adapt to what he wants us to do. He’s a breath of fresh air in the group to be honest. He knows Chiefs in and out.’’

Ahead of the game, Arthur Zwane, the Chiefs interim coach, has revealed that Lebogang Manyama will be available for selection after recovering from his injury, while Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma are still out injured.

Chiefs will reach the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history if they avoid a defeat against Wydad.

Manyama's availability will come as a massive boost for the Soweto giants as the midfielder-come-striker has been one of the team's most influential players this term.