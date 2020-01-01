I don't know why they are doing this - reported Kaizer Chiefs target Shalulile on hefty price tag

The speedy player remains positive after the Lions of the North revealed how much he would cost if he is to be sold to another club

forward Peter Shalulile has commented on his hefty price tag amidst reported interest from big clubs.

The Lions of the North have put an R30 million price tag on the Namibia international, who has been one of the top performers this season.

His scoring exploits have reportedly attracted interest from Gauteng giants and ahead of the next transfer window.

Shalulile would become one of the most expensive footballers in the history of South African football if one of the Soweto giants agrees to meet the asking price for the versatile attacker.

However, the 27-year-old player, who is in his fifth season with Highlands Park, doesn’t understand the rationale behind the price tag.

“As a player, you feel valuable," Shalulile was quoted as saying on Daily Sun.

However, the former Tura Magic player knows the Tembisa-based club has his best interests at heart having established himself as one of their best players.

"I take it as a positive thing because I do not know why they are doing this and what their thinking is. But at the end of the day if you are positive, good things will come," he added.

Shalulile is in the race for this season's PSL Golden Boot award having netted 12 goals - two behind the leading goalscorer Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango of Pirates.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has led to the indefinite suspension of the current season since mid-March 2020.

The Windhoek-born player will be hoping to beat Mhango and others to the award which is also known as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot.

Shalulile has already won a Golden Boot award in , having done so during the 2017/18 campaign.

His 15 goals from 29 matches earned him the National First Division (NFD) top scorer accolade which he shared with Black hitman Mwape Musonda.

The Lions of the North managed to retain his services amidst reported interest from other clubs after he played a key role in helping the team gain promotion to the PSL from the NFD.

It remains to be seen how long Highlands Park will be able to keep hold of their most prized asset as he continues to shine in South African football.