'I don't know what Sundowns are talking about' - Bobby Motaung on Billiat's possible departure from Kaizer Chiefs

The Zimbabwean has been linked with a possible move away from Amakhosi, but Motaung won't say anything about Sundowns' claims

football manager Bobby Motaung has denied reports the club is in talks with over the possible sale of Khama Billiat.

While Motaung was reluctant to say anything about the future of Billiat, he did say the club hasn't commented on the reports linking the attacker with a return to Chloorkop.

"I'm not going to say anything about those things. As Chiefs, we haven't said anything," Motaung told Goal.

Pushed for answers, Motaung claims he didn't know what Sundowns were talking about before ending the phone call abruptly.

"There is nothing I am going to say about Khama Billiat. I don't know what those guys [Sundowns] are talking about. Thank you," concluded Motaung.

Billiat's future has been the subject of speculation for weeks after it emerged at the end of last season that Sundowns wanted to re-sign him from Chiefs.

The 28-year-old is in his second season with the Glamour Boys, and his agent Michael Ngobeni previously reiterated Billiat was focused on helping the club win trophies.

He scored 14 goals across all competitions for Amakhosi last season, but his efforts were not enough as the club finished outside the top eight bracket and with no more trophies in their cabinet after losing the Nedbank Cup final to TS Galaxy.

Billiat is yet to feature for the Soweto giants this season, and while his absence has fueled reports that he may be on his way out, coach Ernst Middendorp has on several occasions maintained the talisman is carrying a knock.

Middendorp told reporters last weekend Billiat will be available for selection when Chiefs take on SuperSport United on August 24.

However, with the transfer window only closing at the end of the current month, the Billiat saga is far from over.