I don't know how Mokwena will be an assistant at Orlando Pirates - Mosimane

The Masandawana mentor has backed the 34-year-old to bounce back because he still has time to become a good coach

After returning to his role as assistant coach, Rhulani Mokwena is tipped to bounce back, that is the view expressed by coach Pitso Mosimane.

‘Jingles’ is of the view the 34-year-old didn’t have enough time to implement his ideology, saying he is saddened to see another local coach not allowed to shine as a head coach.

On the other hand, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Season has also stated he is happy to see Clinton Larsen back in coaching as he recently took over at .

“Ja, it’s sad. Up and coming, I have always said that Rhulani is going to be better than me. He needed time (as Pirates head coach). Unfortunately, he didn’t have enough time,” Mosimane told Far Post.

“By the way, it’s a bit difficult because the results were not really helping him to turn it around, to show his potential. He is at a high level. He is at Pirates.”

Having been given the role to coach the Buccaneers on an interim basis from August, Mokwena will now assist the newly-appointed Josef Zinnbauer and Mosimane is confident the future looks bright for his former colleague.

“It’s okay. The future is bright for Rhulani. He is still young. He has got enough time. It’s just that I don’t know how he is going to deal with it as an assistant but I hope he is a big boy and he understands that he still has enough time,” added the 55-year-old.

“I was also the head coach at SuperSport United and then I became assistant at Bafana Bafana. He must just take it like that and look where we are now. So, we bounce back - he can bounce back.”

Article continues below

In addition, the Kagiso-born tactician has always been advocating for local mentors to be given chances to lead PSL clubs, adding he is delighted for the former boss.

“It’s not about Rhulani, it’s me talking on behalf of local coaches. Somebody says let’s hear now the president of local coaches, Pitso,” he continued.

“What is he going to say? It’s sad to lose another local guy again but I am happy that Clinton Larsen came back and he is back in the fold.”