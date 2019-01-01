I don't control or talk about Orlando Pirates fans - Mokwena

The Buccaneers manager is not concerned with talks that fans were upset with the club on Saturday

With reports suggesting fans were unhappy with their 2-2 draw against on Saturday afternoon, coach Rhulani Mokwena remains calm, saying the fans are aware they are fighting for the badge.

The Buccaneers led Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele in the Premier Soccer League ( ) match, only to surrender their lead and settled for a draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium, but Mokwena explained he is not focusing on what the fans think.

On the other hand, he lamented their failure to kill the game and walk away with maximum points as they sit sixth with 17 points on the PSL log table.

"I don't control that. I can't speak about the fans. I speak about what we can do,” Mokwena told the media.

"What we can do is try our best all the time. The Pirates fans know one thing about us, we give our best for the badge. We fight for the badge."

After netting through Linda Mntambo and Kabelo Dlamini, the Soweto giants conceded through skipper Happy Jele’s own goal before Gerald Phiri Junior scored ’s equalizer.

"When you're leading 2-0 it feels like a loss. We give good games, we give games with a lot of goals and a good spectacle so hopefully, the crowd enjoyed the spectacle," Mokwena added.

"Vincent Pule had a good chance, Gabadinho Mhango had a good chance to make it three, four...and then the penalty that they played on and they went on to score on the other side.

"So it's football, these things happen. It's two points dropped of course."

With the 2018/19 PSL runners-up having only collected four wins, five draws, and four defeats so far, the club’s die-hard are reportedly growing impatient with the team’s failure to return to winning ways.

Moreover, chairman Dr Irvin Khoza recently announced the former assistant coach will be given a fair chance to remain at the helm until the end of the season.

In their upcoming PSL match, Pirates will visit Black before the Christmas break on December 21.