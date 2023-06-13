'I don’t want to be your friend' - Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune told Mamelodi Sundowns star Williams

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has revealed what his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Itumeleng Khune told him.

Williams commands starting berth at Bafana

He has been with the national team since 2014

Williams on how Khune inspired him

WHAT HAPPENED: Williams consistently delivered for his former club, SuperSport United before moving to Sundowns where he dazzled in the 2022-23 season.

In the recent season, the 31-year-old kept a record 18 league clean sheets to inspire Masandawana to their sixth PSL trophy in as many seasons.

He is currently the Bafana first-choice keeper and has since revealed how Chiefs veteran custodian Khune inspired him.

WHAT HE SAID: "When I started playing for SuperSport United, he actually gave me a call. [He] said ‘Soon you will be in the national team and when you come here I don’t want to be your friend.’ We must come and compete," Williams said as quoted by Far Post.

"I have had that mentality ever since. So, learning from someone like Itu [Khune] at that age I needed that. We are not here to be friendly, we are here to compete.

"All of us want to play and that’s the mentality I took from him. Having someone as experienced as Itu and what he has achieved in his career giving me the backing is amazing.

"As I said, we have had an amazing relationship so I am just proud of what I have achieved. But there is so much more to achieve and I can’t wait to get started for next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since making his debut for Bafana in 2014, Williams has grown through the ranks, making more than 35 appearances.

The national team captain is expected to be the first choice when South Africa play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) competition in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Williams is expected to be in goal in Group K's Afcon qualifier dead rubber against Morocco.