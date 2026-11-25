Share Follow GOAL on Google

Cesc Fabregas, coach of Italian side Como, continues to catch the eye thanks to the impressive results he is achieving with his team and a style of play that has made him one of the most prominent up-and-coming coaches in European football. His name is now firmly in the frame among the candidates to take charge of Barcelona in the future.

Advertisement

Interest in Fabregas keeps growing, not least because his previous spell at the Catalan club gives him a special connection with the team. The timing matters too. Barcelona face questions over who will succeed Hansi Flick once the German's time at the club comes to an end.

The Spaniard addressed the prospect of returning to the Catalan club as head coach in comments reported by Sport, after Como's 1-0 win over AEK Athens in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

He made no secret of his love for Barcelona. He did, however, sidestep any talk of taking charge in the future, insisting he'd rather focus on the present than worry about what might happen in the years ahead.

The Como coach said: "I'm someone who lives day by day. Thinking about the future doesn't usually get you anywhere."

Advertisement Advertisement

He added: "I belong to Barcelona. I grew up at this club and I know everyone there, but I've never liked thinking too far into the future, because the times I've done that, things haven't gone well."

Related Topics

Fabregas then compared life to flying a plane whose pilot doesn't know when it will stop, and stressed the importance of enjoying every stage, whether in competition or family life.

He explained: "When it's time to compete, we have to compete. When it's time to enjoy ourselves, we have to enjoy ourselves. And when it's time for family, we have to be with the family. I try to be a balanced person despite the competitiveness, the pressure and the big responsibilities I carry at Como."

Advertisement

His priority right now is to keep developing the Italian side and raising their level. He wants to enjoy the experience while holding on to his ambition and his desire to improve.

Fabregas insisted his focus is entirely on Como, adding that constantly dwelling on the future offers little. Hence the lack of a clear answer on whether he could coach Barcelona.

Advertisement

He may be guarded about his future, but he revealed he watches every one of Barcelona's matches, even when he's busy preparing Como for their own games.

As he put it: "I don't miss a single Barcelona match. The other day we were preparing the game plan for the AEK Athens match, and the Barcelona game was on my phone. My assistant had to ask me to concentrate because the match we were preparing for was important."

Advertisement

Fabregas finished by praising the level Barcelona are showing, saying his love of football drives him to follow teams who play outstanding football. In his view, the Catalan side, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, are producing football at an exceptional level.