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Abdelmawgood Samir

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"I don't know the point of his return": Real Madrid legend delivers a harsh blow to Mourinho

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J. Mourinho
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An expected blow amid the disputes

Real Madrid's former sporting director Jorge Valdano has finally spoken on Jose Mourinho's potential return to the Bernabeu, insisting that time has changed everyone and the past won't necessarily repeat itself.

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" on Monday, Valdano was candid about the prospect of Mourinho coming back some 15 years after their joint spell together, one that ended in tension and his own resignation as sporting director in 2011.

Everyone has changed after 15 years

Could "The Special One" finally deliver a Champions League title to Madrid this time? Valdano said: "Almost 15 years have passed: football is no longer what it was, society is no longer what it was, Florentino is no longer what he was, and Mourinho certainly will not be either. So, we will see what happens."

His words carry a clear message. The bitter chapter he shared with Mourinho shouldn't be used to judge whatever comes next.

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Limited options for Florentino

Xabi Alonso led the team through the past two seasons without a single trophy. On the type of coach Madrid need after the Spaniard's departure, Valdano stayed neutral.

"Florentino chose a different type of coach, and the truth is that the options available to Real Madrid are few," he said. "The options are dwindling. I do not know what the point is of Jose Mourinho returning to this responsibility; only the club knows."

Those words point to a decision born of necessity. Two seasons without silverware have left Florentino Perez short on alternatives, pushing the board to hunt for a quick and effective fix.

I hold no grudge against anyone

Valdano closed by revisiting his fraught time alongside Mourinho at Madrid between 2010 and 2011, a spell that ended with his resignation over disputes with the Portuguese about powers and the running of the team.

He insisted the bad blood was long gone. "I am the least grudge-bearing person in the world," he said. "Disagreements do not last long for me, and I move past them with the utmost ease."

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