I don't care if it's Kaizer Chiefs’ Dolly or Billiat - Mashego

Cape Town City left-back Terrence Mashego is unfazed by the threat posed by Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat and has no “special plan” reserved to deal with the pair when the Citizens visit Kaizer Chiefs for Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash at FNB Stadium.

Billiat and Dolly have been in scintillating form, combining well to fire Chiefs to second spot on the league table.

With Billiat being switched between the wing and central attack while Dolly spends most of his time on either flank, it’s inevitable for Mashego to directly deal with the two in his line of duty.

But the Bafana Bafana defender is not discouraged by the prospect of having a torrid evening on Saturday.

“I respect each and every opponent but I don’t look at the names. I don’t care if it’s Dolly or Billiat, I do my job as I always do it,” Mashego told Sowetan Live.

“I always stick to my game plan rather than focusing on who I am facing on that day. I don’t have any special plan for them. I will play my normal game but I will read everything during the course of the game to see if I must be cautious and step back... but I don’t have that intention because I like to help the team both in attack and in defence.”

While Chiefs are on a rise, Cape Town City have been struggling for consistency and are currently 10th on the standings.

“Yes, we haven’t won in our past few games but there’s no need to start panicking,” said Mashego.

“We have been playing well… especially the game against Mamelodi Sundowns [which ended 0-0], so there are positives in our play. At the start of the season, we sat down and set ourselves a goal to finish in the top-four, and I believe we’re still on track to realise that dream.

“We have six games before the end of the year. Our aim is to bag at least four wins to make sure we achieve our objective.”

The match against Chiefs sees Cape Town City out to end a three-match winless run while Chiefs would be keen to make a follow-up to last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Swallows FC which led to the sacking of coach Brandon Truter.