I didn't like a lot of things about Dortmund, there's a better attitude in England - Yarmolenko

The winger feels that he gained valuable experience in the Bundesliga but ultimately prefers life at the London Stadium

West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko has admitted that he didn't like the manner in which parted ways with him after only a year, adding that he is much happier in as the players have "a much better attitude".

Signed in 2017 as a replacement for -bound Ousmane Dembele, Yarmolenko racked up six goals and six assists in 26 appearances for the German giants, whilst also contending with a foot injury that kept him out for two months.

All seemed well at Signal Iduna Park, with the Ukrainian admitting he gained valuable experience in the , but a swift exit just one season on left something of a bitter taste in the mouth of the 29-year-old.

“I'm not the type of guy to be offended, but I didn't like the way they parted with me,” Yarmolenko told Sport.ua. “I believe that Dortmund is a great club and should be given great respect by the players on the team. I did not like a lot of things in Dortmund.

“If you compare it with England, the players have a much better attitude.

“Any game, even a defeat, was an experience, though. I had both good and bad matches at Dortmund. I believe I got a lot of experience there. I discovered what German football really is.

“I didn't expect that I would leave Dortmund so quickly, but now I am very happy that I moved to England. At West Ham, I'm happy.”

Asked if there is a better atmosphere in the dressing room, the winger was unequivocal.

“In England, it's 100 per cent better,” he said. “I like the British because we have a similar mentality in terms of humour and jokes. The main thing is to understand the league. Sometimes English humour is tough but in general it's fine.”

Keeping things light is something Yarmolenko clearly appreciates and he shared a story that left the Hammers squad in stitches during a training session.

“Our new goalkeeper, Roberto, came in one day wearing shoes that, at a glance, seemed normal, but [Robert] Snodgrass thought that they were amusing. When the whole team was in the gym, Snodgrass put on Roberto's shoes and started exercising in front of him.

“Roberto was on the bike, suspecting nothing, and then he noticed Snodgrass was wearing his shoes. It was funny.”