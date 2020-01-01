I didn't get to say anything to Kaizer Chiefs about my departure - Malongoane

The 32-year-old left the Glamour Boys with only 48 appearances to his name during his four-year stay

Former utility player Joseph Malongoane said he only found out that he will not be finishing the current season at Naturena 24 hours before the club made the announcement.

Malongoane's contract expired on June 30 and while Amakhosi had a chance to offer him a two-month extension they decided against it.

"I got a call [about my release] the day before it was announced and that was it," Malongoane told SA FM.

Asked if he had an opportunity to ask Chiefs to at least keep him until the end of the suspended campaign, Malongoane said: "I didn't get the opportunity to say anything but it's okay. It's football and you just have to move on."

The Alexandra-born player said he isn't bitter that Chiefs decided to let him go after four years at the club, saying he carries only good memories with him as he's about to begin a new chapter in his football career.

Malongoane further revealed he remains grateful for the support Amakhosi showed him on his journey to recovery following that horrific 2018 injury.

"I only have good memories, especially how they took care of me when I was injured - that was the most special memory because they were there, supportive. My teammates, the management and everyone else, they were supportive and made sure I was always in a good space," he continued.

The 32-year-old winger also responded to reports that he was at one stage very close to retirement.

He said not even on a single day did any of the club's doctors tell him to end his football career because of the broken leg despite taking very long to recover from it.

"The doctors were very supportive towards me and they always made sure that I got back to running and I got back to what I do best. There was no time when I was advised to retire whatsoever," he confirmed.

Malongoane, who also played for , is currently a free agent but he will have to wait for the new season to begin before he can join a club of his choice.