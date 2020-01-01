I didn't fail at Orlando Pirates - Bloemfontein Celtic captain Mabena

The Mpumalanga-born striker feels he was played out of position at the Sea Robbers hence he didn't score as many goals as people would have expected

Bloemfontein captain Ndumiso Mabena doesn't think he failed at where he spent years before joining Platinum Stars.

The 32-year-old made over 70 appearances across all competitions for the Sea Robbers and scored eight goals in the process.

He left the Buccaneers for Platinum Stars in 2014 where he hit form before Phunya Sele Sele came knocking for his signature.

More teams

"I wouldn't say I failed at Orlando Pirates, and I can't say there was too much pressure - the pressure is still the same [even at Celtic]," Mabena said in an interview with Lesedi FM.

"But I gained a lot of experienced, and that experience is working for me now."

"I am still the same player with a lot of experience hence my form," he added.

Mabena added that he's now playing in a different position to what he was used to at Pirates - and he believes that has made a huge difference.

Article continues below

"If you look at the positions as well; I'm playing the same position as I was playing at Platinum Stars. At Pirates, I played in a different position," he continued.

Asked if there's muti in football Mabena said: "I have never come across it in any of the teams I played for. The only thing I know is prayer. So, it has never been there."

As things stand, Mabena has made 85 appearances for the Bloemfontein-based side and has scored 19 goals while registering 13 assists.