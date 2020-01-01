'I didn't even know who Souness was' - Man Utd star Pogba hits back at his critics

The Red Devils star fired a broadside at his strongest critic, claiming to have been unaware of the pundit's notoriety

star Paul Pogba has has hit back at Graeme Souness, claiming he 'didn’t even know who' the legend was.

During his role as a pundit for Sky Sports and The Times, Souness has been a vocal critic of Pogba, recently suggesting the World Cup winner would easy to play against and also accused him of not taking his injury rehabilitation seriously.

When asked about Souness' regular criticism, Pogba revealed he initially didn't know who the former Reds captain was - insisting he prefers to focus on playing the game.

More teams

"I didn’t even know who [Souness] was," Pogba said to UTD Podcast.

"I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I don't know the face but the name [I do].

"Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘why they did that’.

"I like to focus on football."

Pogba also discussed his view of criticism in general, adding that he tries not to pay attention to what others have to say.

‘I guess they miss me, I don’t know? I’m not someone that looks at always at Sky News," he said.

"After the games, when I watch it again I watch the game, not the comments. When you know football, you don’t need someone to tell you what’s happening.

"Obviously what I hear when people are saying ‘Paul is doing this…Paul…Paul’ I don’t know. ‘One day maybe I will meet them [the critics] and ask them because I really want to know why.

"I am doing my recovery, I can be somewhere else and I hear something but I’m just doing my recovery, you know?’ If they want to speak they are allowed to speak, it’s their job to speak.

"I am used to it now. I am really used to it, it doesn’t bother me. It’s good to hear good stuff instead of bad stuff but when you play football, you know yourself. It’s what your manager and team-mates want, the rest is just talk. It’s selling stuff I think."

Pogba has been troubled by an ankle injury for most of the season, making only eight appearances in all competitions and 71 minutes since the end of September.

The 27-year-old was nearing a return to the Red Devils first team when the coronavirus pandemic first halted football, with the Premier League's return date now indefinite.

Pogba has been consistently linked with a move to and after claiming he was ready for a new challenge in the summer.

Article continues below

His agent Mino Raiola has also been vocal about wanting Pogba to continue his career away from Old Trafford.

The international's contract at Manchester United expires in June 2021 - but has an option to extend for a further 12 months.

Pogba has played 143 times for United in his second at the club, scoring 31 goals and creating a further 31, after spending four successful years with Juve.

His best season came for the Red Devils last term, when contributed 13 goals and nine assists in the league despite playing a deeper midfield role for the majority of the season.