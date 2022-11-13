'I didn't see Saleng' - Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane reveals Orlando Pirates winger's weaknesses

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane disclosed how his side was able to neutralize Orlando Pirates' dangerman Monnapule Saleng on Saturday.

Saleng has been in good scoring form

Zwane praised Solomons and Mathoho

Chiefs will face Arrows after the World Cup break

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto Derby encounter between Chiefs and Pirates ended in a 0-0 draw in a Carling Black Label Cup semi-final encounter at FNB Stadium.

Zwane explained how Dillan Solomon played a key role in neutralizing Saleng, who has established himself as Bucs' best attacker in the last few weeks.

The Soweto-born tactician also praised Erick Mathoho who had a good game in central defence after being handed a rare appearance this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “When Solomons came in, there was no more Saleng," Zwane told the media.

"I didn’t see Saleng, and I think he was substituted. It was pound for pound. We know he can’t defend, so Solly could go forward.

“It’s a bit difficult because the selection becomes more tougher and tougher when you look at how Tower [Mathoho] played against Pirates.

“When you look back, he hasn’t played this season, and he went in there and led by example. I’m also happy, but it tells you what I said before regarding discipline, dedication and commitment from our boys.”

“It’s competition for places. We’ll always look for the best central pairing that can also give us the balance in terms of the full-backs. We want to attack as a team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saleng came into the Soweto Derby clash against Chiefs having scored five goals in his last five matches across all competitions.

However, Amakhosi was able to tame the left-footed attacker who tends to use his blistering speed to unlock the opposition's defence.

Zwane will be proud of his defence which has now kept three successive clean sheets across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys will go head to head with Lamontville Golden Arrows after the 2022 Fifa World Cup break.

The PSL encounter is scheduled to take place in Durban on December 31.