'I didn't recognize Mamelodi Sundowns, we should get uppercuts' - Mokwena after Stellenbosch FC draw

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena was disappointed with his side's performance following Sunday's clash with Stellenbosch FC.

Mokwena not happy with players' application

Downs failed to win a PSL game for the first time in 2023

The Tshwane giants turn their attention to Al Ahly

WHAT HAPPENED?: Masandawana dropped points in the PSL for the first time in 2023 as Cassius Mailula's opening goal was cancelled out by Iqraam Rayners' late strike as the two teams drew 1-1 at Danie Craven Stadium.

Mokwena made seven changes to the team which took Marumo Gallants in Thursday's Nedbank Cup with Ntando Nkosi and Terrence Mashego making their league debut for the Tshwane giants.

The 36-year-old tactician pointed out that he couldn't recognize his own team and also stated that conceding the equalizer against was a 'bitter pill to swallow.'

WHAT DID MOKWENA SAY?: "We can't win them all, we try to win them all but we can't win them all. After we scored I don't think I recognised the team, the appetite to get the second and third (goal) was not there," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"But congratulations to Stellenbosch for putting up a good fight, congratulations to my players for almost a very good performance, congratulations to the youngsters, Siya (Nyanga) made his debut, Ntando (Nkosi), so there's some positives.

"And we'll improve, we always want to improve and get better."

Asked if the best thing to happen to them was to concede, he said, "Yeah, because it's a lesson. We win so much that we've got to get a few uppercuts to learn lessons, that's important, it's very important for the way we want to go, what we want to try to achieve.

"So the lessons must come and sometimes the lessons are a little bit bitter to swallow but we have to get them, it's how life is, it's ups and downs and you try to keep with the ups.

"But when you get the downs you must also get the downs very quickly and take it with the lesson and move, so I'm in that space where I appreciate the lesson that came with the equaliser," he added.

When asked if a draw was a fair result, Mokwena said, "No, we want to win, I thought on the balance of play we did just enough to get the three points, just enough. But that's not enough in football, just enough is not enough in football and we've got to learn that lesson," he said.

"So we got to do more, more than the opposition, we've got to create more chances, we've got to invest a little bit more when we're 1-0 up, invest more to make it two, make it three and that's how we'll keep on going.

"But we've got a good bunch of players, honest and we'll learn and we'll get better for sure, no doubt."

TE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns saw their 15-match winning run in the PSL come to an end, but the log leaders look destined to clinch the championship.

The Tshwane giants are 17 points clear of second-placed SuperSport United who secured a 2-1 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Mokwena's side need eight points from their last eight matches to clinch the league title as things stand.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will face off with Al Ahly on March 11 in Caf Champions League Group B match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.