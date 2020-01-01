I did things out of character at Orlando Pirates - Mayambela

The left-footed playmaker was a fan-favourite at Bucs and he helped the team clinch two PSL titles

Former attacking midfielder Mark Mayambela has reflected on his time with the Soweto giants.

The 32-year-old player enjoyed a lot of success during his three-year stint with the Buccaneers - winning six major trophies with the club.

However, Mayambela, who joined Pirates from Bloemfontein in 2010, was mainly used as a substitute under different coaches at the Houghton-based side.



"I would come on in the 70th minute. There is no time to impress. There is not enough time to express myself," Mayambela told Power FM Sport.



"I think I played 24 matches as a substitute in my first season, and I would turn games around. I changed results even though it was hard."

Regarded as one of the most skilful players in the history of the , Mayambela was able to mesmerize defences with his dribbling skills and create chances as an inspired substitute.

The Cape Town-born player admitted that he grew frustrated by a lack of regular game time in the subsequent seasons and he ended up leaving the club in 2013.

"I was frustrated at Pirates when I was not playing. I did things that were out of character. I had to learn," he continued.



"It's frustrated to know that where I was I was loved, now I'm not playing (at Pirates), I am a substitute or in the stands."

Since then Mayambela has been a journeyman having played for Royal Eagles, SuperSport United, , Cape Town, as well as Swedish side Djurgardens IF.



He is currently a free agent after being released by Cape Town City midway through the current PSL season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.







