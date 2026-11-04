The Greek international was due to replace Serhou Guirassy, who was carrying a knock, just over half an hour in, but first he had to answer a call of nature, as he revealed to DAZN after the match.

Asked what coach Niko Kovac had told him before he went on, the 18-year-old replied: "To be honest, when I was brought on, I had just come from the toilet. So there were no instructions." His approach was simple: "Just go out and play. Go with the flow."

Kovac was also taken aback: "That's right. I was looking for him. Suddenly he wasn't there, and I called Carney (Chukwuemeka, editor's note), but then he came round the corner after all. If he'd still been sitting on the toilet - or whatever he was doing - he wouldn't have come on." Karetsas reappeared and came on after 34 minutes. He played in a free role behind Fabio Silva, who was now the lone striker.

Karetsas impressed and capped his performance with the winner to make it 2-1 (72nd minute), a few minutes after the visitors had equalised following Silva's opener (67th minute). He was later named Man of the Match, though the teenager disagreed. "Fabio Silva deserved it. He had a goal and an assist."

From a slightly deeper position, the Portuguese provided the assist, finding Karetsas as he cut inside from the right. Karetsas took the ball perfectly in his stride and shot immediately from the edge of the penalty area. He caught the previously outstanding Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles by surprise and found the near corner. DAZN pundit Sebastian Kneißl enthused: "That is outstanding. It's a quality he has: recognising space and knowing how the game is developing." His "first touch" had also been outstanding, Kneißl added.

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Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac praises Konstantinos Karetsas: "Like a hare"

Karetsas also earned praise from his coach. "You could see that he's a really good footballer," Kovac said, adding: "Not just because he scored the goal, but because he keeps making good changes of direction, like a hare. That makes him difficult to defend against. He produced a lot of good stepovers and brought plenty of energy. He and Fabio worked really well together up front."

If Guirassy is unavailable, it is therefore "likely" that Karetsas will take his place in Borussia Dortmund's starting line-up.