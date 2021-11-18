'I could hardly sleep' - Cape Town City want to write history against Mamelodi Sundowns - Fielies

Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies says they will be looking to become the first team to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns this season on Sunday.

Masandawana have looked unstoppable thus far this term having recorded eight wins and one draw in their first nine matches in the PSL which sees them placed at the top of the league standings.

In fact, the Tshwane giants are undefeated across all competitions having defeated City in the 2021 MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium where Fielies missed a sudden-death spot-kick that would have made City champions last month.

“I took the miss very hard because I felt the responsibility and I felt that I didn’t take the responsibility to help the team win the final,'' Fielies said on Times Live.

“I could hardly sleep because that moment kept on playing over and over in my mind

“It was a difficult experience. I still think about it but as a professional I am trying by all means to put it behind me.''

Sundowns are yet to concede in the league this season and they are also undefeated in their last 22 away matches in the competition, but Fielies is optimistic that they can stun Masandawana.

“Hopefully, a win on Sunday will help me forget about it because we want to write new history to become the first team to beat Sundowns in the league this season.’’

The lanky centre back disclosed that limited social media presence spared him the wrath of the fans after that penalty miss.

“Fortunately, I am not that much on social media, so I didn’t really feel the abuse,’’ he added.

“The club supported us as players and it also helped that one has a supportive family. We were made aware that any team can win on penalties.’’