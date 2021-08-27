'I choose history' - Tau shares cryptic message: Is Al Ahly's new signing living in the past?

The Bafana Bafana star's decision to move to the Red Devils has been questioned with some calling it a mistake

South Africa international Percy Tau shared a cryptic message on Friday which got fans talking on social media.

On Thursday, Tau completed his much-publicized permanent transfer to African champions Al Ahly from English outfit Brighton and Hove Albion as he ended his three-year association with the club.

The 27-year-old attacker's transfer has created a lot of debate with some questioning his decision to leave the Premier League club for Egypt.

Tau, who has reunited with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly, took to his official Twitter to share photos of himself in the Red Devils colours and a cryptic message.

"I Choose History," the 2018/19 Belgian First Division B Player of the Season wrote and his tweet prompted various theories from fans.

Some fans believe that Tau was admitting that he opted to leave Brighton for the club which is rich in history with Al Ahly among the most successful clubs in the world.

The Red Devils are second in terms of international titles won with 23 trophies, behind Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid, while Brighton have never won a major trophy.

Tau was also accused of living in the past and that at the age of 27, he should have stayed put at Brighton and fought for his dream of playing in arguably the biggest domestic football league in the world, the Premier League.

While some feel that Mosimane is the reason behind's Tau move to North Africa as the 2017/18 PSL Footballer of the Year wants to play under a coach, who appreciates him.

The Witbank-born star played some of his best football under Mosimane and he rose to become of the best players based in Africa under the South African tactician's tutelage.

Check out some of the reactions to Tau's tweet here:

That's the worst decision you've made in your career you can't downgrade like that from playing in the UCL to a league that's dominated by a single team every year pic.twitter.com/1Bg3NE65kz — Rorisang (@RoriMabuela) August 27, 2021

You failed in Europe Tau ,infact England but don't worry though 90 % SA players do or they don't even make it there mate. Good luck 🤞 in Egypt with Al Ahly, great club.... — Nqununu (@PrinceAnele5) August 27, 2021

You choose a league that is dominated by one team. That league is full of agendas and politicks. I know you will make it but once Pitso is fired you will be on your own maite — El Padro (@JacquesMaringa1) August 27, 2021

In principle. pitso will not leave and his contract will be extended and there is tremendous support for him Perhaps you are surprised by the hunger to win in Al-Ahly, which is the reason for his success and strength, but we are also rational — ضياء 🧬 علي هامش الحياه (@DiaaDiaam234) August 27, 2021

Welcome to the club of Africa century , my brother. You chose history and the fans. As for history, we are waiting for you to make it. The fans will always support you. We wish you success and Achieve the best. ❤️🦅 — 🇵🇸Ꭿℋℳℰⅅ 🇵🇸 (@A7MADKING4) August 27, 2021

Good luck in your new journey but I'm disappointed man, you should have stayed in the Premier League, you have won it all in Africa you didn't have to come back so early. — Kamo Mothibi (@KamoStunna) August 27, 2021

Hello and welcome to the strongest, greatest and oldest club in Africa, the Arab world and the Middle East, and one of the greatest clubs in the world..♥️ pic.twitter.com/x5B4Ons8tK — ‏الواحــٍَƝƛƊЄƦـِــٰــىِ™ (@n_elwahy) August 27, 2021

He does his best already, thats why you chose him over the rest and so you Egyptians do your best to keep him happy. — Teeque Makaay (@Teequeza) August 27, 2021

MUZI... You owe us a Premier league man of the match award and a club world cup title. Please don't stay long in Africa. Dankoooo — Rageman (@Rageman82014592) August 27, 2021

Good decision my fev, ur happiness come 1st. It is high time we start praising our own continent. We are treated as subhuman out there. You left Africa as our hero, when u get there they expect u to prove without being given a fair chance. Stay focus I trust you'll make it bro. — 🚫Marod (@MarodRodwell) August 27, 2021

Nna my brother..i wanted to see you playing more ko EUROPE! even if you had to go back to Belgium where you excelled, You will NEVER know who's watching! Mara ge godiregile mchana all da BEST hommie!👊 — T S A K A N I (@015_TMAN) August 27, 2021

20 years from now...you will tell us how you NOW feel leaving EPL was your worst mistake...



Anyway, congrats and hope for the best...followed you everywhere...this is where I beleive I am okay now... — Hloni (@Loxionprince) August 27, 2021