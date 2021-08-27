'I choose history' - Tau shares cryptic message: Is Al Ahly's new signing living in the past?
South Africa international Percy Tau shared a cryptic message on Friday which got fans talking on social media.
On Thursday, Tau completed his much-publicized permanent transfer to African champions Al Ahly from English outfit Brighton and Hove Albion as he ended his three-year association with the club.
The 27-year-old attacker's transfer has created a lot of debate with some questioning his decision to leave the Premier League club for Egypt.
Editors' Picks
- Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams
- MTN8: How Mamelodi Sundowns could start against Golden Arrows
- 'Unfinished business' - How Ronaldo's sensational Man Utd return came to fruition
- Dolly's brilliance has highlighted another Kaizer Chiefs concern
Tau, who has reunited with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly, took to his official Twitter to share photos of himself in the Red Devils colours and a cryptic message.
"I Choose History," the 2018/19 Belgian First Division B Player of the Season wrote and his tweet prompted various theories from fans.
Some fans believe that Tau was admitting that he opted to leave Brighton for the club which is rich in history with Al Ahly among the most successful clubs in the world.
The Red Devils are second in terms of international titles won with 23 trophies, behind Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid, while Brighton have never won a major trophy.
Tau was also accused of living in the past and that at the age of 27, he should have stayed put at Brighton and fought for his dream of playing in arguably the biggest domestic football league in the world, the Premier League.
While some feel that Mosimane is the reason behind's Tau move to North Africa as the 2017/18 PSL Footballer of the Year wants to play under a coach, who appreciates him.
The Witbank-born star played some of his best football under Mosimane and he rose to become of the best players based in Africa under the South African tactician's tutelage.
Check out some of the reactions to Tau's tweet here: