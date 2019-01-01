'I can’t wait to face them' - Malawi coach Mkandawire relishing Banyana Banyana showdown

The coach is confident his side can upset the defending champions when they meet at the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup in Port Elizabeth

Malawi women's head coach Abel Mkandawire has stated he is relishing the prospect of trying hosts for size at this month's Cosafa Women's Cup.

The She-Flames have been drawn against holders Banyana Banyana, Comoros and Madagascar in Group A of the event to be held on July 31 to August 11 in Port Elizabeth.

Mkandawire's side is winless in their last four meetings against Desiree Ellis' ladies and the gaffer is confident they can end their losing streak during their encounter this time.

“We are not worried or surprised about the draw. I expected it. You can’t avoid teams in such competitions, and you have to face giants at any stage of the competition,” Mkandawire told the media.

“We are looking forward to playing them. In fact, South Africa is the team that I wanted us to meet because they are a top-ranked team and a run with them will give us a picture of our progress considering how they beat us last time.

“We are in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers and the Cosafa is the platform that we intend to use to prepare for our next qualifying matches against so playing top teams like South Africa will help us a lot. I can’t wait to face them.

“The matches we played against Mozambique in the Olympic qualifiers proved that tactically the girls are getting it right, but they showed some deficiency in mental strength as well as physical fitness which we must work on before invading Port Elizabeth.”

Malawi are in search for their first Cosafa Women’s Cup title but will be hoping to pip defending champions South Africa in their second group tie to boost their semi-final hopes.