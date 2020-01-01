‘I can't stay on the bench all the time’ – Bertrand Traore opens up on his Lyon future

The 25-year-old is considering his future at the Ligue 1 club after he was frozen out of the Champions League final eight tournament in Lisbon

Bertrand Traore is worried about his lack of playing time at and he has not ruled out the possibility of leaving the Groupama Stadium for a new adventure this summer.

The former winger, who has spent the last three years in the French city, has been linked with a return to with newly-promoted Premier League side reportedly keen to secure his services.

Amid the uncertainty around his future, the Burkina Faso star confirmed interest from several clubs with two years remaining in his contract.

“Precisely, that's why I came to Burkina Faso. It's to change my mind a bit, to clear my head a bit. Since the start of the season, we've only been talking about that,” Traore told Letalon.

“It is said that Bertrand wants to leave. They say that Lyon no longer wants to keep Bertrand, that Bertrand is unwanted in Lyon… But the most important thing for me is to stay focused on what I'm doing. It is true that there are interests.

“Whereas when there is interest you cannot decide to join a club like that. There are procedures. There is a whole staff behind. You have to study the interests, see how you feel.

"I still have two years of contract. You also have to respect your employer. I'm a professional and will stay professional no matter what. That's what I do, if I have to make a decision.”

Traore admitted the 2020-21 campaign was "complicated" for him despite making 35 appearances across all competitions with four goals to his name.

He was frozen out of the Lyon’s final eight outing in Lisbon, where they were eliminated in the semi-final stage by .

After sitting out Lyon’s 2020-21 opening fixture against a week ago, he expressed his desire for regular first-team action.

“A departure cannot be ruled out. I stayed three years in Lyon. I spent two beautiful years. The third was a bit more complicated,” he continued.

“But it's part of the life of a professional footballer. Now I have two years of contract left. I am 25 years old, I have played everywhere I have been.

"If my situation in Lyon doesn't change, I can't stay on the bench all the time. I need to play. I have no time to waste, I'm no longer an 18, 19 or 20-year-old player.

“We will see what will happen. But for now, you have to respect my team. You have to respect Lyon because I still have two years of contract with the club. I have a duty to stay focused on Lyon.”