'I can't leave Frosler out' - Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp faces new defensive conundrum

The 22-year-old was on top of his game against the Buccaneers despite being deployed in an unfamiliar position

head coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted to having a good selection headache going into the final matches of the season.

This comes after Reeve Frosler's outstanding performance against in an unusual position, the left-hand side of the defence throughout the 90 minutes with both Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman left on the bench for the match.

Frosler's natural position is at right-back but Middendorp said he knew the former player would be comfortable at left-back after watching him shine in that position at the U17 Fifa World Cup finals.

Middendorp revealed he decided to set up differently for this game because 80 per cent of Pirates' attacks come from inverted positioning, and therefore he needed some of Frosler's calibre at left-back and a more robust defender at right-back to capitalise on it.

"Let's start here, if you watch Pirates games, it doesn't matter who they are playing against, Black or , I followed them you'd see 80 per cent of their forward movement is coming through the inverted positioning... Mhango from the side, dribbling into it," Middendorp told reporters.

"It was very crucial to have a player with heart [at right-back], a player who is hard and robust on 100 per cent defensive level and Kgotso did. Now I have a problem at the next stage, an outstanding player like Frosler, I can't leave him out. He is able to contribute not only in defence but in the forward movement as well."

"It was not a big question for us. We found a quick solution to say, 'Let's put him there to provide the forward movement for us', and on the right-hand side, we needed someone who's more defensive, and in terms of his performance, I'm very happy for him," added Middendorp.