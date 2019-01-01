I can't control the critics and I don't want to – Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The Buccaneers’ mentor is unfazed with how critics see his work, but he is focusing on improving

caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena has stated his mission is to grow as a coach and he has no control over what his critics say about him, stating he is loved at the club.

The Buccaneers’ boss has responded to critics who questioned his coaching credentials following their 4-3 loss at the hands of in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Saturday night.

Mokwena replaced former coach Milutin Sredojevic who left the club in August and has only bagged a single win, together with two draws plus one defeat in the league so far.

“I can’t control that. I can’t control people’s beliefs and I can’t control people’s perceptions. I focus on being a better coach every single day,” Mokwena said to reporters in his post-match interview.

“The group knows that. They know how hard I work. The club knows how hard I work and that’s the only thing I can control.

“This coaching job is a lonely job and I am very quickly starting to learn that, to understand when it’s right and the wins come, you got it right as a coach. But when defeat comes, you got it wrong as a coach.

“It is a learning curve, but we improve and we get better. What people believe and what people say, I can’t control and I have no intention to control that, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, the former assistant coach has noted it is always easy for critics to point fingers at the coach.

“What I know is the reception, the love, and affection I feel towards the club and the brand is very strong. It goes deep into the years,” continued Mokwena.

“And the love and affection I feel from the supporters is also very strong. For me, it is to focus on being a better coach and that’s the most important thing.

"Can you imagine if I get to 40 years of coaching what will happen? Mine is just to put in work every single day and serve the club with the dignity it deserves and let everything else take its course,” he concluded.

As many legends have urged the young coach to sort out his defence following defeat at the hands of Gavin Hunt’s troops, Mokwena will now target ’s scalp whom they welcome at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.