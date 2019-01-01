I can't be angry with Black Leopards boss David Thidiela, says Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza

The PSL chairman has discussed his relationship with Thidiela, but he refused to discuss the football administrator's ban

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza that his relationship with Black Leopards owner David Thidiela is still intact.

Thidiela launched a scathing attack on Khoza towards the end of 2018, stating that the latter had captured the and it was sent to both the league and the South African Football Association (Safa), while Fifa was also copied.

The businessman was then handed a one-year ban from all football activities and a R1 million fine was also imposed on him by the PSL Disciplinary Committee.

“I can’t be angry with him; we come from far. We can’t talk about that because there are matters on the table. I am a witness and if I start talking about this, it’s not fair for me. The matter is dead and I am reviving it again," Thidiela told City Press.

Thidiela whose club is struggling in the top flight was asking the two organizations to institute a commission of inquiry into the running of the PSL.

“The guy is fighting for his survival (said Khoza in reference to Thidiela's ban in football) and I am fighting for my survival. So, let’s face the legal matters first and then talk,” he continued.

“We are still friends and we talk. I phone him and he phones me. We are talking all the time. I am the chairperson of the league. I cannot have my feelings. They say if you are a leader, you must dance to the music even if you don’t like the tune sometimes," he added.

Thidiela, who has appealed the ban and fine, is also suspended as an executive member of the PSL, but Khoza indicated that “his position is there until his matters are resolved," he said.

“That position has not been filled. He has not been expelled from the league. It was just a precautionary measure on our side of the executive and the board of governors," concluded Khoza.