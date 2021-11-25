I can’t even tell the position Kaizer Chiefs are on right now - Mphahlele

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is not worried about his side’s position on the Premier Soccer League standings and is unfazed that they could fall by the wayside in the title race by Christmas.

The Soweto giants are eight points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.

Traditionally in the PSL, a team that goes into the Christmas break topping the table is heavily tipped to be champions.

But Mphahlele is dismissing that as he feels Chiefs’ position doesn't matter much at the moment in this title race.

“Not really [league title being won during Christmas]. I don’t even look at the table, I can’t even tell the position we are in right now,” Mphahlele told Chiefs’ media.

“The focus is on one game at a time and try to get a positive result. I believe it’s good to collect points early in the season but the league is a marathon and can be won on the last day of the season.

“We will focus on ourselves and try to improve our own game and team. That’s the most important thing if we can get the team to improve and the results will follow.”

After being held 1-1 at home by AmaZulu on Wednesday, Chiefs now switch focus to struggling Swallows FC.

They visit the Dube Birds who are second from the bottom with just eight points from 11 games.

“I have seen teams at the bottom of the log beat teams that are number one or two,” said Mphahlele.

“We just have to focus on ourselves, our game plan and treat them with respect. They are a very good team, they can hurt you on any given day. When Swallows play against Chiefs, they tend to revive themselves and play very well so we cannot take anything for granted.

“The minute we start looking at teams and their positions, that will be the downfall of us. We just have to work on ourselves and prepare well for the game with the coaches and technical team. We will go in and try to get maximum points against Swallows and like I said, they are a good team we cannot take for granted.”

The Birds are currently on a 10-game winless run.