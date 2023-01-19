I can’t be training and not playing - SuperSport United star Ndlovu sends Orlando Pirates message

Orlando Pirates loanee Siphesihle Ndlovu has made it known that he expects to play when he trains with a team.

Ndlovu is enjoying his football again

The Pietermaritzburg-born player feels that he is improving

SuperSport have an option to purchase Ndlovu

WHAT HAPPENED? With gametime hard to come by at Pirates, the hard-working midfielder joined SuperSport United on a season-long loan deal from the Buccaneers last September.

Ndlovu has managed to revive his career at Matsatsantsa where he is a key player under coach Gavin Hunt.

The 2017/18 PSL Young Player of the Season indicated that he is now at a club where is enjoying regular gametime compared to his parent club Pirates where he was a fringe player.

WHAT WAS SAID?: “For me as a player, I want to play games. I can’t be training and not playing," Ndlovu told Daily Sun. "That itself brings back who Siphesihle is and how he used to be with his performances. As much as I’m not where I want to be yet, but I’m improving.

“There’s always room for improvement, and I’m receiving a lot of support from my team as well as the coach (Gavin Hunt). I’m very grateful for that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old has made nine starts for SuperSport, who are among the chasing pack in the race for the PSL championship.

Ndlovu was one Matsatsantsa's standout performers during their game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday and he is displaying the form which saw him scoop the 2017/18 PSL Midfielder of the Season award.

SuperSport have an option to purchase the former Maritzburg United player from Pirates at the end of this term and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the three-time PSL champions triggered the option.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUPERSPORT? The Tshwane giants will take on Richards Bay in a PSL match on Sunday.

SuperSport will be looking to complete a league double over Richards Bay having edged out the Natal Rich Boys 1-0 in the first round clash last August.