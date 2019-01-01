"I can still make it abroad" - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane

The 30-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder is not ruling out making an overseas move

midfielder Themba Zwane is still harbouring ambitions of playing overseas after spending all his club career in the South African Premier Soccer League ( ).

Having won almost every major trophy on the domestic scene on top of the Caf and Super Cup, Zwane is still yearning for fresh challenges outside Africa.

The multiple PSL title winner is seemingly inspired by former midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala who moved to Turkish outfit BB Erzurumspor last year shortly before he turned 34.

“The desire to go and play overseas is there. I mean, why not? I can still make it abroad,” Zwane told Independent Media.

“Who expected Shabba [Siphiwe Tshabalala] to go overseas at his age? But he did go [despite people not giving him a chance]. Shabba showed that everything is possible if you believe.”

Zwane is one of the senior players at Sundowns and with his performances getting better each season, an overseas move appears possible.

According to Independent Media, Zwane is interestingly represented by Jazzman Mahlakgane who engineered Tshabalala’s move to .

Mahlakgane also helped former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tefu Mashamaite move to when he was 30.