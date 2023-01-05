'I can do better' - Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly not happy ahead of Sekhukhune United clash

Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly has admitted that he is not pleased with his personal form ahead of Saturday's clash against Sekhukhune United.

The 29-year-old has had to fight to regain his spot in the team this term

Only Bimenyimana has scored more goals for Chiefs than Dolly

The Johannesburg-born player has promised to work hard to improve

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced winger grabbed his second assist of the season as Amakhosi resumed their 2022-23 PSL campaign with a well-deserved 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows last weekend.

Dolly has now provided two assists and scored twice in his last six matches in the league after re-cementing his place in the starting line-up under coach Arthur Zwane a month before the recent PSL break.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player feels that he still needs to improve and also pointed out that once the team does well then the individuals stand out.

WHAT DID DOLLY SAY?: “I always feel inside me that I can do better, but in the last game I got an assist," Dolly told the club's media department.

"So, I'm just going to keep on working hard to improve as a player. I’m an attacker. I always want to score but, for me, the team comes first.

"If we win 1-0 and a defender scores from a set piece, we take it," the former Ajax Cape Town star continued.

"For me, it’s about working hard for the team. Once the team does well then the individuals stand out, and that will align with my personal ambitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dolly is the second highest scoring Chiefs player in the PSL thus far this season having netted three times and only Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has netted more for Amakhosi with seven goals.

Since joining the Glamour Boys last year, the left-footed player has found the back of the net 10 times from 40 league matches and also provided six assists in the process.

Boasting PSL title-winning experience from his days with Sundowns, Dolly is key to Chiefs' hopes of challenging and winning this season's league championship.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR DOLLY?: The Bafana Bafana international and his Chiefs teammates are set to face Sekhukhune at FNB Stadium.

Dolly will be hoping to play an instrumental role in helping the Soweto giants make it three wins in a row in the PSL.