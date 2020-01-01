I begged Safa not to fire me, I wanted to take Bafana Bafana to the 2014 World Cup - Mosimane

The Downs coach feels he was prematurely ejected from the seat as national team coach before he could attain his targets

coach Pitso Mosimane says he was not given a chance to fulfil the vision he had as coach and his plea to Safa to stay on was ignored.

Mosimane served as South Africa coach between 2010 and 2012, having previously been assistant to Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira and Joel Santana for a combined four years.

But following a failure to qualify for the 2012 , his time at the helm of the Bafana Bafana was up, shattering his bigger target of guiding the team to the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

“I begged Safa not to fire me, but they did. They were determined to get rid of me after that qualifier against Ethiopia. I said to them, ‘we still have five matches to go, I can get the team to [for the 2014 World Cup],’ Mosimane told Sowetan Live.

“Safa had invested so much in me. They sent me to go to courses abroad. I was the interim coach and then assistant coach to Parreira for the World Cup [2010]. But they didn't believe in my vision.

“We were drawing games against top nations like , and Zambia, but Safa were swayed by some in the media. I admit I could have handled some matters better.”

Mosimane was succeeded by Gordon Igesund who endured an unimpressive spell as their bid to book a ticket for the 2014 Fifa World Cup ended at the second round of qualification.

Bafana’s group appeared easy on paper but Ethiopia claimed top spot with two points ahead of second-placed South Africa who were above Botswana and the Central African Republic.

Mosimane says he translated his national team experience to club football after he was appointed Sundowns coach in December 2012.

Sundowns appeared patient with the coach who led them to a 10th-place finish during his first season with them after inheriting a team that was second from bottom.

The following season, Mosimane guided the Brazilians to the first of four Premier Soccer League ( ) titles under him, before they claimed the 2016 Caf crown which is the major highlight of his Downs tenure.

He dismisses the notion that his success at Sundowns has been fuelled by the big money of the club’s billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe.

“I have always had a vision,” said Mosimane.

“When I was at SuperSport United [from 2001 to 2007], I took the team to the group stages. We made six Cup finals in a row. Where were those millions of Rand then? People talk of the millions today, and not of the fact that when I took over SuperSport they were in the relegation zone.

“I've got the experience, first with SuperSport, then Bafana. I was at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ted Dumitru [in 2006] and with Parreira in 2008. I was involved in the World Cup. Sundowns are benefiting from that experience. No, please, it has nothing to do with [Motsepe's] money.”

The Downs coach could add another PSL title if the current season resumes as his side are just four points behind leaders and have a game in hand with nine matches remaining before they complete their season.