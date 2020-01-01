'I am very upset about it' - Hunt breaks silence over sale of Bidvest Wits

The 55-year-old mentor's focus is now on ensuring the club finishes the season in a respectable position

coach Gavin Hunt was left fuming and speechless over the sale of the club to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

As confirmed by TTM this past weekend, the Students will not exist beyond the current season as the club is expected to be renamed and relocated to Limpopo for the new campaign.

Hunt admitted he was upset about the sale of Wits which was kept a secret for the past two weeks until TTM announced the deal on Saturday night.

More teams

Wits chairman Alan Fainman vehemently denied reports that the club was in the process of being sold just hours before the NFD side confirmed the purchase.

"I'm not good. I don't want to say too much, let's talk another day," Hunt told Sowetan.

"Right now I don't want to talk too much about it, you know, [I am] very upset about it."

"Anyway, I don't want to get involved," Hunt continued.

Hunt has already been told to look for a job elsewhere, according to TTM CEO Sello Chokoe but that won't disrupt the coach's plans to at least see Wits qualify for next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

He still had a year left on his current deal with the Braamfontein-based side.

"We must finish well and we must put this team in Africa, that's the most important thing. Right now I just don't want to talk about anything," Hunt said.

"We need to see that everything happens right. Sorry, my friend, I don't want to talk about it anymore," added Hunt.

As things stand the Clever Boys still have an outside chance of winning the league as they are 10 points behind log leaders who are on 48 points.

Article continues below

This is despite sitting sixth on the standings having played 21 league matches.

Wits are also in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup, and should fail to finish at least third at the end of the season, they would still have a chance to make it to continental football provided they lift the Nedbank Cup trophy.

Earlier this season, Wits exited the Caf Confederation Cup at the group stage; their first major continental achievement in the history of the club.