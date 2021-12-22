'I’m so sorry' – Egypt’s Mohamed apologises for Galatasaray’s Demirspor horror show

Galatasaray star Mostafa Mohamed has issued an apology to the club faithful following their 2-0 defeat to Adana Demirspor in Tuesday’s Super Lig encounter.



Having failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, Fatih Terim’s side travelled to the New Adana Stadium with the ambition of ending their poor form.

Nevertheless, the reverse was the case as Vincenzo Montella’s men secured all points thanks to Yunus Akgun’s second-half double with Argentine’s Matias Vargas assisting on both occasions.

The loss dealt a blow to Terim’s chances of claiming a 23rd Super Lig diadem as they currently sit 11th in the Turkish elite division log having accrued 24 points from 18 outings.

The African expressed the team’s regret after failing to secure victory against their hosts.

"I'm so sorry. I can't find the words to describe my sadness,” Mohamed told the media, as per the Galatasaray website.

“We're not just playing to win one game. Long-term, we're playing for the championship.

“That's how we see it and prepare, but things can go wrong. I'm so sorry we lost.

"We didn't make good use of some positions. From now on, we need to work better, be more ambitious, to seize opportunities.

“We're Galatasaray. We need to get Galatasaray back to where it needs to be.

“We can't accept that. Galatasaray are a team that can stand up. Hopefully, we'll go back to the way we were."

Echoing this apology is midfielder Soncan Caglayan: “We are very sorry to our community and our fans.

“None of us are happy with the situation we're in. We need to fix this as soon as possible.

“We are aware of how sad and angry our fans are. We have no choice but to apologise and fix this as soon as possible. Let them keep their hearts fresh.

“If we are a family, we are happy with the success in Europe and we feel the same way about the situation in the league together.”

Article continues below

Zamalek loanee Mohamed was in action from start to finish while Algeria international Sofiane Feghouli was an unused substitute.

Elsewhere, Senegal's Mbaye Diagne and Congo's Christian Luyindama were not listed for action for Terim’s squad.

Mohamed has been named in the Pharaohs’ preliminary squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, billed for Cameroon.