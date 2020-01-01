I am open to play in South Africa one day - Bafana Bafana star Veldwijk

The 28-year-old has played his club football in the Netherlands, England, Belgium and Norway but has never tasted PSL action

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Lars Veldwijk has expressed interest to one day play in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Currently plying his trade in the K League 1, Veldwijk has spent much of his club career in the where he was born and bred, having also previously played for in the Championship as well as other stints in Norway and .

Although he is a international, the 28-year-old has never played in the PSL.

“I would love to stay in Asia for maybe two or three years. It’s a great place for a football player. I am also open to maybe one day play in South Africa,” Veldwijk told BBC Sport.

“I love to see the world and to see other places and in combination with football. I think I have the best job in the world.”

With the 2020 K League 1 currently underway, Veldwijk is heavily involved in action for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors while most South African players around the globe are inactive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The attacker has started two of his six league appearances for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, scoring just a goal.

He assures that life is “back to normal” in South Korea and they are adhering to strict measures to try and stay safe from the virus.

“For the past month, it’s [the coronavirus] very good, and under control here, cases are low and everything is normal and the restaurants are full, the supermarkets are with people. People here follow the rules of the government really good. So yeah, life went back to normal.

“Everybody had to be tested before the league could start, so everybody went through the drive-through and that is a corona test. When we come to the training ground, we get this temperature check. If you are not feeling well or if you have been to places where there is a little bit of more coronavirus, they are really careful with that.

“And in games here it’s really strange, everybody is wearing a mask on the bus and at the stadium, you are not allowed to shake hands. Everybody has to have his own [water or energy drink] bottle with his number on it, so we are not allowed to drink from another bottle.

“We are checked every day and like in training it’s always been normal for example we play duels, we don’t have to be distant. Tackles are allowed so yeah in that kind of thing I am really happy that training is still normal.”

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors lead the K League 1 standings so far after seven rounds of games as they bid to reclaim the league title they last won in 2018.