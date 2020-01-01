I am open to a smaller package - former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Phala

The speedy player indicated he is ready for life after football, but he is not considering retirement at the moment

Former midfielder Thuso Phala says he is ready to settle for a smaller package after leaving Black .

The experienced winger is a free agent after being released by Lidoda Duvha last month having struggled for game time this season.

Phala was reportedly one of the top earners at Leopards where he was said to be earning R100,000 per month.

“I’m 34 and not getting any younger and I am open to the idea of getting a smaller package. The older you get, the smaller the package you get,” Phala told Daily Sun.

The former player believes he can play for a couple of years before he hangs up his boots.

“I’ve not retired from football, I can still play for a couple of years," the Soweto-born footballer continued.

Phala, who won five major trophies with SuperSport United between 2013 and 2019, revealed that he has invested in property to safeguard his life after football.

“It’s the tendency of soccer players to spend and spend and not save. It’s a different story when the money stops rolling in,” he explained.

“TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi advised me to get into the property business when he was still a player’s agent a couple of years ago.”

Phala’s business ventures are set to be shown on Off-Pitch-Goal, a TV show that focuses on players and their off-the-field businesses.

“The show has taught me a lot about the value of property," the former Bafana Bafana international added.

"I’m not paying off the bond at those houses by myself, the tenants are paying off the bond for me by paying monthly rent.

“Taking a salary cut has taught me about the importance of lowering my lifestyle. Because of the business ideas, it’ll be easy to adjust to life after football,” he said.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the current season to be suspended indefinitely from March 2020.

Phala, who is searching for a new club, has been spending time with his two-year-old son Tshepo and his wife during the current lockdown.

“I also have two kids that I support from a previous relationship,” he concluded.