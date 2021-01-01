'I am not worried' - SuperSport United's Tembo out to delay Mamelodi Sundowns celebrations

The Zimbabwean tactician explained why Matsatsantsa have struggled this season with the Tshwane Derby clash looming

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo insists he is not a worried man ahead of their clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on May 26.

The Tshwane giants are set to meet in a PSL encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium with Sundowns determined to secure a win that would see them clinch this season's PSL title.

On the other hand, SuperSport are still in the race to finish in the top three in the league and Tembo warned that he has players, who can rise to the occasion in the Tshwane Derby.

“It’s always a tough game. We know we will be playing against a good team. A team that is also doing well and is on the verge of winning the league," Tembo told Daily Sun.

“There’s no doubt that we will look to test ourselves against them. I am not worried in terms of performance.

“I think we have players who can always rise to the occasion when we come up against big teams like Sundowns. I am not worried about that.”

Matsatsantsa, who are three-time PSL title winners, were among the teams which were expected to challenge for this season's league trophy.

However, they began struggling in the league in February 2021 after Bloemfontein Celtic ended their 10-match unbeaten run.

SuperSport are currently in sixth position on the standings, five points behind third-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows, but the former have a game in hand.

Tembo is not concerned by the team's performance in the current season and he feels his side has just been unfortunate in the current season.

“I have not been worried at all. I think performances have been there, but we have just been unlucky in certain instances and we could not convert our chances,” added Tembo.

“We have thrown away points because we didn’t seal matches. I think we have played well irrespective of the results.”

SuperSport's key players Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler have also been sidelined by injuries this term which has affected the team's performance.

The duo has scored 20 league goals between them this season and they are expected to face Sundowns having recovered from their respective injuries.