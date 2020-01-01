'I am not thinking about my Kaizer Chiefs future' - Maluleka

The 31-year-old is hoping to help Amakhosi return back to their glory days this season and feels the next five league games will be crucial

George Maluleka believes this is an important year for and wants the club to collect as many points as they can in their attempt to win the league.

The midfielder is celebrating his 31st birthday with Amakhosi, who have been around for 50 years on Tuesday after being established on January 7, 1970.

"It’s my birthday and the club’s [birthday], who are celebrating their 50 years. So, it’s important that we keep going and collect as many points as we can, especially with what’s happening in the league," Maluleka told the media.

Maluleka said the target is to win the next five league games to get to 50 points, adding how Chiefs don't want to surrender their lead at the top of the table.

"I think the target in the next five games is to get to 50 points," he added.

"Then that could give us a chance to say that we are really title contenders.

" There are a few teams that are up there and we don’t want the lead to slip because it’s gone from 10 to four but there’s no pressure on us."

The Tembisa-born players has a single league title in his trophy cabinet with Amakhosi which he won in 2015, and he admits it would be very special to lift the trophy again on the club's 50th anniversary.

"It would be very special [to win the league again]. 2020 is a special year. We didn’t start off on a good note but the performance spoke for us," he continued.

"I am very confident in the team. It's strong and very ambitious with the way that we are playing because there were games where we thought that we couldn't get results but we ended up getting something from them.

"There are a lot of fighters [in the Chiefs team] and I firmly believe that we can go all the way but we are taking it one game at a time. So, there’s no need to get excited and all that."

Asked if he is already thinking about his future now that he's entered the final six months of his contract with Chiefs, Maluleka said: "To be honest, I am not thinking about that."