Rome - Andrea Pirlo has broken his silence. The legendary Italian midfielder addressed the controversy over his candidacy to coach the national team, confirming that he "learned last night that he was no longer a candidate for the role". The crisis stemmed from his professional collaboration with Russian betting company "Fonbet", an embarrassing situation that forced the Italian federation to reconsider his nomination.

Writing on his official "Instagram" account, Pirlo voiced his deep displeasure at a technical matter turning into an arena for public debate and accusations. He stressed that his commitment to laws and professional contracts does not necessarily reflect political or ideological positions.

His candidacy to coach the "Azzurri" had stirred a storm of criticism in Italian circles. Pirlo's work as a global ambassador for a Russian betting company sat uneasily with what some considered national values, and the rejection grew so intense that opponents threatened legal action to block his appointment.

The 2006 World Cup winner said: "In recent days, I have followed with great bitterness the controversy surrounding my name and the possibility of taking on the position of head coach of the Italian national team. Out of respect for the institutions, the federation and all those involved, I preferred to remain silent until now, but I now feel a duty to clarify some fundamental aspects."

Pirlo, who led Juventus as a coach in the 2020-2021 season, added: "Throughout my career, whether as a player or a coach, I have always abided by the laws of the countries in which I worked and the contracts I legally signed. Attaching political connotations to this professional collaboration means ascribing to me beliefs I have never expressed, and which are not my beliefs at all."

Now 48, he extended his thanks to Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, the pair responsible for the technical file at the Italian federation. "I would like to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the appreciation and trust they placed in me. I am fully aware of their experience, their competence and their enduring love for Italian football," he said.

He closed his statement by lamenting that a sporting decision had turned into a battle of public opinion, insisting his loyalty to his country is beyond bargaining or doubt. "I regret that a sporting decision was quickly dragged into a public debate that ended with ascribing to me meanings and intentions that are not mine. My love for Italy does not depend on a fleeting position, it is an integral part of my history and my identity, and it will always remain so," he said.

The Italian Football Federation has yet to issue an official decision on the technical file of the national team, with the debate over who should succeed the former coach still raging.