I am mentally ready to fight for my place at Kaizer Chiefs – Ngezana

Despite seeing less game time under Ernst Middendorp, the 22-year-old centre-back has vowed not to give up at Amakhosi

defender Siyabonga Ngezana has declared his readiness to fight for regular game time at Naturena, saying he is waiting for coach Ernst Middendorp’s call.

The former MultiChoice Diski Challenge player has also heaped praise on Erick Mathoho, whom he stated is his role model since his days in the development ranks.

Also known as ‘Tower’, Ngezana is yet to don the gold and black shirt since the start of the current Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

“Things are the way they are, I can’t run away from that. But obviously as a player, I am waiting for my moment to get an opportunity,” Ngezana told Independent Media.

“Mentally I am ready because I was with the team during pre-season, so I am waiting for my time - it will come."

Although he was a regular under Steve Komphela in the 2017/18 season, the arrival of Giovanni Solinas and Middendorp in the previous campaign have somewhat limited his chances.

However, he remains confident that he will fight for his place as he draws inspiration from Mathoho.

“I regard Tower as a role-model, I’ve always looked up to him. From my days in the club’s junior levels, I’ve always looked up to him,” he continued.

“It’s really a privilege that I am playing with him. It gives me great confidence to see him come back."

As he competes with the likes of Daniel Cardoso and Mathoho, the recent signing of Yagan Sasman means he will have to fight harder to impress the German manager.

On the other hand, Ngezana will hope to use the opportunity granted by South African U23 David Notoane to find his way back to the starting XI.

The 22-year-old central defender was part of the U23 squad that defeated their Zimbabwean counterparts 5-0 in a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying match last weekend.