I am luckier against the likes of Kaizer Chiefs – Moseamedi

The burly forward is looking to help the Team of Choice to their second win over Amakhosi in all competitions

striker Judas Moseamedi has indicated his ambition to face ' defence, saying they can beat the Soweto giants once again.

The Team of Choice dispatched coach Ernst Middendorp’s men out of the Telkom Knockout Cup after the former forward netted a brace at Mbombela Stadium last month.

Following their shocking victory for the Amakhosi, they will now visit coach Eric Tinkler’s side on Sunday as they look to preserve their fine run in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“If we stick to our plan, we will win. If we apply ourselves the same way we did in Mpumalanga when we played them in the Cup we will win. We have to work harder and put in the shift,” Moseamedi told the media as quoted by IOL.

“I’m not only doing it against the big teams. I also want to do it against other teams. At this point in time, I seem to have become luckier against the so-called big teams. I want to convert and score more goals if I get opportunities.”

After leading the Kwazulu-Natal side to the final against eventual champions , Moseamedi was also on target at Moses Mabhida Stadium as they lost 2-1, but believes they need to focus on their next game.

“We need to lift our heads high. We want to finish the year on a high. We should focus more on the coming games and forget about our defeat,” Moseamedi added.

“A win on Sunday, we will give us motivation. We will go into the second round with more confidence.”

Armed with pace and physical strength presence, Moseamedi caused all sorts of problems for Chiefs in Nelspruit and will be hoping to do it again.

However, coach Ernst Middendorp’s men will be boosted by the availability of Erick Mathoho who could partner with Daniel Cardoso.

On the other hand, Chiefs are targeting their 12th PSL win and to finish the first round with a bang to also cement their spot at the summit.

They now have 34 points with one draw and a defeat but meeting Tinkler’s men who are also out to head to the Christmas break with a win will be a test of their character.