I am loyal and staying at Mamelodi Sundowns – Mokwena dismisses Al Ahly reports

The former Orlando Pirates coach has committed himself to the Brazilians, quelling exit rumours

assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena says he is “extremely happy” at the club and will not be leaving the Tshwane giants to join Pitso Mosimane at eight-time African champions .

Following the departure of former Downs coach Mosimane to Al Ahly earlier this week, there were reports Mokwena was also on his way to to work as an understudy to the former Bafana Bafana coach.

But the youthful coach who returned to Sundowns in July following stints at and expressed his loyalty to the Brazilians.

“I am loyal and staying at Mamelodi Sundowns. I have received questions from the media and have also seen statements on social media stating that I will be joining Al Ahly as assistant coach," said Mokwena in a statement on social media.

“I thought it necessary to state categorically that I am loyal to Mamelodi Sundowns and am staying at Mamelodi Sundowns. I am extremely happy at the club. I am honoured and feel an enormous sense of pride to be back here and would like to express my deep commitment and loyalty to the club, the president, the board and our supporters, the yellow nation.

“Serving you brings me huge amounts of motivation and the spirit we have within us is what brings me a sense of belonging. The president of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Patrice Motsepe has supported and has always believed in me and I am thankful for the trust and confidence that he has consistently shown in me.”

Mokwena’s stay could fuel rumours that he might be handed the mandate to be Sundowns co-coach together with Manqoba Mngqithi who was also assistant coach to Mosimane.

While Mokoena has dismissed rumours of following Mosimane to Cairo, the former Bafana Bafana coach has, however, took with him performance analyst Musi Matlaba and fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga.

More of Sundowns’ focus is on replacing Mosimane but the club will also have to find replacements for Matlaba and Rangoaga who were considered key men during the larger part Mosimane's trophy-laden eight years at Chloorkop.