'I am excited, you just see the quality' - Ncikazi after Lorch's Orlando Pirates return

Co-coach Mandla Ncikazi is optimistic Thembinkosi Lorch will play a vital role in helping Orlando Pirates get positive results consistently after making a return to the team.

The attacker has been out of action owing to a shoulder injury sustained at the beginning of the season. However, it was a theme of joy on Wednesday when the creative player was introduced in the 79th minute against AmaZulu in the 1-1 draw, taking the place of Collins Makgaka.

He made an immediate impact, creating scoring chances, but in the end, the spoils were shared.

'It is all positive'

"[I am] highly excited. You just see the quality, I think the first pass, an assist to [Deon] Hotto on top and I think a final miss in the end," Ncikazi told iDiski Times.

"But the important thing was him getting back, Lorch is quality and I’m confident [that] if he plays like this in his first game after a long time of being injured, it’s all positive.

"I just wish he grows from here and assists the team in what it’s been missing the most, which is to score goals. Maybe we need a Lorch to finish the product and terminate the attacks."

Blame me for the draw

Meanwhile, Ncikazi has said he should be blamed after the draw at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban. Hotto managed to score first for the visitors before Tshepang Moremi struck back for the hosts.

"I feel for these players. I wish I can take ownership of everything that's happening to them. When we play such good games but good games without points. The ball is just not landing in the net. That's why if anyone is to blame it's not the players," the tactician told SuperSport TV.

"I will rather take the blame for such performances because I think they are doing everything in their power. It's just not happening. Second-half total dominance. I think first half we were also the team. We may be dropped back a bit after we scored."

Pirates are seventh on the table with 20 points from 14 matches while Usuthu are a position lower with a point less from 15 games.