'I am enjoying playing with Billiat and Castro' - Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic

The Serb has four goals in 11 games across all competitions since joining Amakhosi in July this year

forward Samir Nurkovic says he is "enjoying every moment" playing alongside striking partners Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro.

The trio appears to be establishing a formidable partnership which has given Chiefs fans hopes of ending their Premier Soccer League ( ) title drought this season.

Since arriving at Naturena in July this year, Nurkovic has managed three league goals in nine matches as well as a goal in two Telkom Knockout games.

The Serb says he feels comfortable playing with Billiat and Castro in a Chiefs set-up where he sometimes plays alongside Zambian forward Lazarous Kambole and Lebogang Manyama as support strikers.

“I am enjoying every moment with these players on the pitch. Whether it is Castro or Khama‚ or Lazarous [Kambole]‚ or Lebogang [Manyama] behind us‚” Nurkovic was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

“It is a really good feeling to play with them. We are three up-front so we are rotating‚ sometimes Khama on the left‚ Castro on the right. And there is good communication between us.

“Here [in SA] it is a bit faster in tempo than where I played in Slovakia. I’m adapting.

“There is always room for improvement. I’m doing my best in every training and game. And it’s going to be better and better form game to game.”

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to face in Sunday's Telkom Knockout semi-final match at Mbombela Stadium.

Nurkovic is aware of the threat posed by a Maritzburg team that has gone for seven straight games without tasting defeat.

“They have a good coach‚ they have a quality team‚ and we respect every opponent‚ as with all opponents‚” continued Nurkovic.

Amakhosi are hunting for a first major trophy in four years.