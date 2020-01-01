'I am compromised' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane on juggling studying with coaching

The experienced tactician is working toward obtaining his Caf Pro Licence and he's doing it online due to the Covid-19 and lockdown regulations

coach Pitso Mosimane has spoken about juggling both his coaching studies and preparing the team for the resumption of the season.

The 55-year-old mentor is studying online toward obtaining his Caf Pro Licence and he should have been in had it not be for the coronavirus and lockdown regulations.

While he's not always at the training grounds where Sundowns are camping in Rustenburg, Mosimane revealed he still makes time to be with his players so that he can see which of his players are ready.

He also needs to contribute to the work done by the technical team while also making sure he attends classes.

"It's very difficult because I also have to be part of the training even though I am not part of the whole thing at the training sessions but I have to see [the players] with my naked eye to say, 'which player do you think can be ready if the league says we are playing this week?'," Mosimane told YOU FM.

"And also I have to contribute to the preparation of the team with all the coaches."

Mosimane said he should be in class from the morning to evening but admits he sometimes misses classes because of his coaching obligations to Sundowns.

"I am in class from the morning until the evening. So, I think I am compromised because I miss some of the classes but it's part of life."

"I mean, you can't have a cake and eat it otherwise I should have been in Morocco and I would have moved the whole training sessions here but at least I am doing two [studying and coaching] at the same time but when you two, you are not guaranteed anything," he added.

"But you have to be positive and continue and try and get the notes and presentations that are being done so that you can catch up. It's not easy but we have to empower ourselves," concluded Mosimane.

Earlier this week, the Kagiso-born mentor revealed that some instructors are using French during their sessions while others stick to English to ensure there's better communication among the coaches in the same class as him.