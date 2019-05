'I am a Madridista' - Ramos announces Real Madrid stay

The defender was expected to move on from the Bernabeu this summer after 14 years at the club, but has announced he is staying in the Spanish capital

captain Sergio Ramos has announced he is staying with the club next season.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, the 33-year-old centre-back has commited his future to Los Blancos after a wave of speculation linking him with a summer move away from the Spanish capital.

"I am Madridista. I want to retire here," said Ramos. "I don't want the fans to be left in any doubts."

More to follow...