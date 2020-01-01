'I am a bad loser' - Zinnbauer on Orlando Pirates' defeat to Kaizer Chiefs

The former Hamburger manager suffered his first league defeat since his arrival in the PSL and he didn't take it well

coach Josef Zinnbauer showed the side not many South African football fans have seen following his side's loss to on Saturday.

For the first time since joining the Sea Robbers in December 2019, Zinnbauer used vulgar language in his post-match press conference.

"We gave a good performance and I am sorry for the result which was sh*t‚" said Zinnbauer much to the dismay of reporters.

He was then quickly asked to apologise for the word by the club's media officer Thandi Merafe, and the German did just that before describing himself as 'a bad loser'.

"I am sorry for this word that I used and I hope you understand but I am a bad loser," he said.

"Whether you know me or you don’t know me‚ I am a bad loser. We did our best but we did not have that little extra thing that you need to win the derby."

Zinnbauer said it was important for his charges not to drop their heads going into the final matches of the season.

"Now it’s important that we keep our heads up. It is easier for me to say that we had a good performance but we lost the game and I am not happy about this. You saw the atmosphere inside the stadium from the fans‚ it was great from both supporters," continued the German mentor.

The 49-year-old reserved special praise for Pirates fans who he said never stopped rallying behind the team even after conceding against Chiefs.

"When we conceded the goal‚ our supporters wanted to help us but we could not get the equaliser. We are not happy and we know that our supporters are not happy that we lost the derby but we gave a good performance and had the chance to win the game."

He added: "We had self-confidence. We had a good plan and we created a lot of chances but if you don’t score you have no chance to win the match."