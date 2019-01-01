'I always want Mbappe in my team' - Varane furthers Real Madrid speculation

The defender sparked rumours once again following a busy summer of transfer speculation surrounding the PSG star

Rafael Varane said that he would always like to see Kylian Mbappe as his team-mate amid rumours that the French striker could move to .

The star was linked with a move all summer, having hinted at a potential transfer by discussing his desire for "a new project".

However, as the summer wore on, those rumours died down, with Mbappe committing to remaining with PSG.

The forward's team-mate Varane admitted that Mbappe hasn't asked him about any potential move but, if he does, he'll steer him towards joining Real Madrid.

"I always want Mbappe in my team," Varane told El Transistor.

"If he asks me one day, I will just say good things about Real Madrid."

Mbappe has been battling injuries at start the season, having missed all but five of PSG's matches so far while also being withdrawn from France's most recent squad for upcoming qualifiers against on Friday and against on Monday.

Varane and Real Madrid, meanwhile, have struggled in the , although the club currently sits atop .

Pressure always mounts following any sort of struggle at Real Madrid, but Varane says that he sees improvement when it comes to the group's defensive issues.

"We are very competitive and there is always a desire to keep winning. Maybe mental fatigue can happen like what happened last year," he said.

"Also, to play at Real Madrid there is always pressure to be hungry and play with the intention of winning."

He added: "Conceding goals is not just the fault of the defender, it is something that depends on the whole team.

"In recent matches, it has been improved but it's more than a problem of just relaxing, it's a problem that tells us to maintain the level throughout the match."

Following the international break, Real Madrid are set to face Mallorca ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with .

PSG, meanwhile, will face in their Champions League return following a clash with Nice.