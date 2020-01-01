'I always liked to be like Beckham' - new Orlando Pirates signing Jooste

The speedy wing-back will compete with the likes of Nyauza, Monyane, Dube and Mabaso for a place in the Bucs starting line-up

New defender Wayde Jooste said he grew up modelling his game around legend David Beckham.

The 29-year-old liked how Beckham used to cross the ball and take free-kicks, and he wanted to be just like him as a professional.

"Growing up I always used to watch David Beckham. I used to like how he crosses the ball and how he takes free kicks. I always liked to be like him," Jooste told the Pirates website.

Jooste revealed that he then admired attacker and legend Cristiano Ronaldo when he became prominent.

But most importantly, the former wing-back said he learns from every high-profile player and looks for areas he can improve as a player.

"As time went on then came Cristiano Ronaldo. In terms of moulding my game, I wouldn’t say there's a particular individual but what I often do is watch a lot of games and then I look at areas where they are good and things that I can adapt into my own game," he said.

Furthermore, Jooste admitted that as football evolves, there will be more players he would learn from simply because the aim is to improve at all times.

"It’s an ever-evolving process. One can never be satisfied, you always need to push yourself hence why I am always looking at other players from different leagues," he added.

Jooste revealed that his immediate ambitions are to cement a place in Josef Zinnbauer's starting line-up while his long-term goal is to don the Bafana Bafana jersey.

However, he made it clear that on top of the list is to serve the Sea Robbers in the best possible way, adding that his personal goals will follow thereafter.

"My immediate ambitions for the club is to secure a regular berth in the team but most importantly is for the team to gel well early on so that we can build momentum," he detailed.

"First things first is the team and its ambitions and then personal ambitions follow. I would like to represent my country one day, but as I said, it starts with the team ambition first and then mine can follow later."