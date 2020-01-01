Hyderabad's Mehrajuddin Wadoo - Odisha didn't create anything in the game

Hyderabad remain winless in 11 matches...

After the 2-1 defeat against Odisha FC on Wednesday, Hyderabad FC assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo felt that his team has become more balanced on the field.

Marcelinho (1') scored the fastest (ISL) goal this season but the team lost the advantage to an Aridane Santana brace.

Wadoo said, "We missed the penalty, they scored the penalty and it was 2-1. It was a bad day in the office.

"We are more balanced now, the boys tried to wait for the right moment to attack. That is what I have been training for the past few days. I am going to stress on that more in the upcoming training sessions."

Wadoo refused to accept that the team's defending needed improvement said, "There is nothing wrong with the defence, Odisha didn't create anything in the game. It was a throw-in (the first goal) and the second goal was a penalty. The team well played well."

The Nizams are bottom of the table with five points. "Everyone knows we can't be in the top four, that is not going to happen. I am very happy with the effort," he concluded.