Hyderabad FC’s Phil Brown - Looking forward to locking horns with Habas

With all his players available, the Hyderabad FC boss is hoping for improved results in the second half of the season…

Hyderabad FC’s first-ever (ISL) match was against in Kolkata back in October. It ended in humiliation for the newbies as they lost 0-5.

It has not been a great journey for Hyderabad in their maiden season as they have managed to pick up just a win and a total of four points from their first eight matches.

But coach Phil Brown is hoping to turn things around in the second half of the season and he wants to start the proceedings with an act of revenge against ATK on Saturday.

“If you consider the league table it is a concern where we are. But we are hoping that in the second half of the season we will do something about it. And that is probably one of the main reasons Nestor (Gordillo) is being put in front and is available for his first game of the season. Now that I have my best players available, hopefully in the second half of the season, we will get more positive results.”

Sharing his observation about ATK’s style of play, Brown suggested that if his team can dominate possession they can hurt Antonio Lopez Habas’ side.

“In the first half of the season, we have looked at the way ATK have played. I think if you look at the percentage of ball possession they have had on an average over the course of the season so far, less than 50 per cent, I think it is 42 or 43 per cent. That suggests that we will have a lot of the ball and when we do have the ball we will try to cause ATK more problems.”

The former Swindon Town FC manager mentioned that the defeat against ATK was the most disappointing result for him but with a fully fit squad this time at home he is looking forward to avenging that.

“I think if we look at the first game, we were humiliated that day. As a coach, I will never want that to happen again. That day we weren’t good enough with and without the ball. But with eight or nine games down the line, we are a different team. We have a different thought process. We know what to do with the ball.

“My most disappointing game was the 5-0 defeat against ATK. It still hurts. I am doing everything I possibly can to reverse that result. Now we have an opportunity to settle it in Hyderabad. I have got no excuses now. All my players are available now. I am looking forward to the game, I am looking forward to locking horns with (Antonio Lopez) Habas again. After the game (in Kolkata), we were staying in the same hotel as the coach. We had a very interesting conversation. I am looking forward to the encounter. Not as a boxer because I believe Habas is a boxer, he is tougher than me.”