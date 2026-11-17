Share Follow GOAL on Google

"We can aim to win the Serie A title." A permanent move? "It's my dream. I see myself playing here for a long time to come." That is the gist of comments made today by Omari Hutchinson, AC Milan's attacking winger, who is on loan from Nottingham Forest with an option to buy.

Advertisement

"We can aim to win the Serie A title." Omari Hutchinson makes no secret of AC Milan's ambitions as he looks ahead to the rest of the season. Speaking at an event with AC Milan fans in a Milan store, the attacking midfielder said he believes the squad have the quality to compete at the highest level and fight for the domestic title.

Hutchinson believes the squad can achieve big things, though he sees room for improvement. "We have the players, we have a good squad and, even if we still lack a few leaders at certain moments, I think that's exactly what we're working on," he said, as reported by Sportmediaset. He wants the team to show more character at decisive moments and grow stronger as a group.

The midfielder also praised the manager and his assistants for their role in the team's development. Hutchinson is pleased with the daily work at Milanello as the squad seek to put the coaching staff's tactical instructions into practice. "I think the coaches and the technical staff are guiding us really well. Once everything clicks into place, we'll do great things," he added, expressing confidence in AC Milan's project.

Hutchinson arrived from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window. He wants to continue his career at AC Milan and hopes to persuade the club to exercise their option to buy at the end of the season, turning his loan into a permanent transfer. He sees that prospect as important to his professional future and his development as a footballer.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's my dream. I see myself playing here for a long time to come," he said. Hutchinson has no strong preference about where he plays, though he feels most comfortable on the right wing. He is also willing to adapt to the team's tactical needs.

Related Topics

Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

Born in 2003, Hutchinson wants to follow the manager's instructions while making the most of his technical ability. "Personally, I like playing anywhere, but preferably on the right wing. Wherever the manager puts me, I try to adapt, do my job and perform at my best, following his tactical instructions. He knows what I can do with the ball. He simply tells me to create and give my all." He is determined to earn a bigger role in the AC Milan side.

Hutchinson has enjoyed his first few months in Italy, but knows he must keep working to improve his performances. "The manager is happy, but I think there's still a lot to do. I'm earning a bit of playing time… From here on, we have to keep winning," he explained. He wants to take every opportunity to increase his minutes and become a more useful option in the team's rotation.

Advertisement

Born in 2003, Omari Hutchinson is an English footballer with Jamaican citizenship who can play in several attacking-midfield and forward roles. Before joining AC Milan, he played for Chelsea, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, building his professional career. He made a combined 137 appearances and scored 16 goals for those clubs, and has played twice for the Jamaica national team.

Hutchinson has made 11 official appearances for AC Milan this season: seven in the league and four in the Europa League. He has started twice in Serie A and scored against Udinese. That leaves him with one goal so far and room to improve individually and adapt further to the team's patterns of play. He now wants to play more regularly, help AC Milan win and prove he deserves to stay in Milan in the coming seasons.