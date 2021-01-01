Hunt's Kaizer Chiefs sacking may up the pressure on Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer

The four-time championship winning coach was sacked on Friday and leaves with the team not entirely safe from being sucked into the relegation zone

With his record, ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt will be in high demand in the PSL, and it would not be entirely surprising if he ended up as Orlando Pirates coach.

For one thing, Hunt would be justified in feeling that he never got a fair shot at the Amakhosi job.

Fifa transfer ban aside, he inherited a team which was aging and in need of some serious rejuvenation - there were still too many players left over from Stuart Baxter's tenure, which was the last time Chiefs won the title, six years ago.

Injuries, Covid-19 absences, individual mistakes, red cards, poor calls from match officials, no fans in the stands to drive the team on...Hunt has had to endure a lot this season and may be disappointed he was never able to show South Africa what he could do with the country's most popular club.

SA’s second most popular club is Orlando Pirates, although it would be no downgrade at all for Hunt to work at a team of the Buccaneers' stature and illustrious history. He would surely fancy the opportunity if it came his way.

And coincidentally, there would be a whole lot of familiar faces lining up in front of Hunt if he were to coach the current Pirates side, which is packed full of players he worked with at Bidvest Wits - Thulani Hlatshwayo, Gabadinho Mhango, Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule, Thabang Monare, Ben Motshwari and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

One can also imagine the former SuperSport United, Moroka Swallows and Black Leopards coach getting the best out of a player such as Tshegofatso Mabasa, and appreciating the no-nonsense commitment of defenders such as Happy Jele and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

It is of course a bit unfair on current Bucs boss Josef Zinnbauer to speculate in such a manner.

But it can’t be denied that he's been under pressure of late and has taken a lot of criticism from fans and ex-players.

And while the German earned himself some respite with the 1-0 win over AmaZulu in midweek, a couple more poor results before the end of the season could up the pressure.

It’s unlikely that the Pirates upper management won’t have Hunt at least in the back of their minds, following Friday’s dismissal.